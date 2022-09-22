Bayley Compares Her Relationships With Triple H And Vince McMahon

When Bayley, the first-ever WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion, returned from a torn ACL injury at SummerSlam 2022, Vince McMahon was suddenly no longer in charge. Instead, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, founder of "WWE NXT," had taken over as Chief Content Officer and EVP of Talent Relations, and he immediately made an impact by re-signing IYO SKY and bringing back Dakota Kai, pairing them with Bayley to form Damage CTRL.

"I've have a great relationship with [Triple H] since, you know, NXT, and he's watched me grow and we've had many conversations," Bayley said appearing on "In The Kliq." "He knows me, you know and it's so easy to be able to talk to him. Like, I had a great relationship with Vince as well, but he kind of didn't watch me grow up like Hunter did. So having him there and just having him very hands-on ... It feels like 'The Twilight Zone,' like we're back 7 years, you know, in NXT. But what Hunter is doing is just changing and revolutionizing what WWE was already, which was already an amazing show."

Two months ago, Vince McMahon shook the pro wrestling world by announcing his retirement after more than 40 years in the business. The former CEO stepped down following allegations that he and former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis had paid former WWE female employees hush money in exchange for their silence regarding potential accusations of sexual misconduct.

