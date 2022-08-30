Dakota Kai Gives Insight Into How Long New WWE Faction With Bayley Has Been In The Works

It's only been a month since Damage CTRL, or Control, the stable featuring Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY (formerly known as Io Shirai), burst onto the scene with a memorable debut at WWE SummerSlam. But according to Kai, the stable was an idea in the mind of one of its members long before it became reality onscreen.

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Kai revealed how long ago it was that she first heard about the idea for the stable. "Bayley has been talking to me about this idea for years now," Kai said. "We were talking about when I was still in "NXT," it was like 2018 when she first brought it up to me and then again at Evolution. We just kept like saying 'This needs to happen, we want this to happen so bad,' and obviously the members changed but I was the constant."

"So I think it's very poetic that it happened at SummerSlam and that her idea that we've been talking about for so long finally happened on such a big stage and with Iyo as well, it was an emotional moment for all of us that it finally happened." Kai also offered up some praise for her tag partner SKY, who like Kai appeared to be out the door at WWE before the Control group was finally put together. "Some of the stuff she does in the ring is insane, I don't know how it's physically possible but she pulls it off somehow," Kai said.