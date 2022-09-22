Reality TV Star Trina Announced For Upcoming AEW Show

"AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" delivered a memorable show filled with title changes and shocking twists, including the arrival of Saraya (formerly WWE's Paige) to AEW. Another unexpected moment during the show that had the internet buzzing was the surprise appearance of famous rapper and star of "Love & Hip-Hop: Miami," Trina. "The OG Baddie," as they called her on "Dynamite," appeared alongside the #1 contender for the TBS Women's Championship, Diamante, and confronted Jade Cargill and The Baddies. Though she had a sassy, short response when prompted by Cargill, she also assured the undefeated TBS Champion that she will be ringside for Cargill's title defense against Diamante on Friday's "AEW Rampage."

Trina's impact on hip-hop music is undeniable, and she has been recognized for it in various ways, including being named one of Billboard's "31 Female Rappers Who Changed Hip-Hop" in 2013. She rose to prominence in 1998, when she teamed up with Trick Daddy to create the hit "Nann N***a," which reached 62 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and number three on Billboard Rap charts. Her last studio album was released in 2020, but that hasn't kept her out of the studio, as she has assured fans of her music that she is hard at work on a new project.

As for Cargill, her record speaks for itself, as she's currently sitting at 37 wins and zero losses. Additionally, she is the current and only TBS Champion in company history, having defeated stars like Madison Rayne, Athena, and Ruby Soho. This will be the first time Diamante and Cargill have gone one-on-one against each other, though they did share the ring during the 2021 All Out Women's Casino Battle Royal match, which the debuting Soho ultimately won.