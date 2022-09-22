Ricochet Reflects On Historic WWE Achievement

When Ricochet won the WWE Intercontinental title on the March 4 episode of "SmackDown," he didn't initially realize that he scored a feat that no other wrestler ever accomplished. In fact, no one seemed to realize it, until a social media follower pointed it out.

In an interview with NBC Sports Boston's "Ten Count," Ricochet was reminded that he was the first person to win the Intercontinental Championship, the "NXT" North American Championship, and the WWE United States Championship, currently the three midcard singles titles in WWE.

"That was something that I was really unaware of until on Twitter when someone posted," he recalled. "I was like, 'Oh, wow, I guess so. But that's awesome.'"

Ricochet also noted his appreciation for the fact that the three belts had come to him naturally over the course of his career.

"It being organic, it being natural — not being like, something we planned, I think makes it even better," he said. "As somebody who didn't even get into wrestling because they didn't think they would ever be able to be in the WWE because they're so small, so to now be in the history books as far as that goes, and I feel like I have a couple more things that could go into the history books, as well."

As interviewer Steve Fall noted, the Intercontinental title is often seen as the "workhorse championship," typically going around the waists of the hardest workers and most talent wrestlers in the company. Ricochet said he sees all three midcard titles as workhorse belts, which makes him even more proud of the achievement.

"I've always wanted to be known for work ethic," he said. "I think every time I go out there and try to put my all into it, hopefully I think that relates pretty well."