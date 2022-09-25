Karen Jarrett Comments On Her Potential Future In Wrestling

Karen Jarrett made an appearance at Ric Flair's Last Match a couple months ago, accompanying her husband, Jeff Jarrett, to the ring and getting physical with Flair's daughter Megan during the match. In the aftermath of the event, the former on-screen executive for Impact Wrestling and TNA discussed the possibility of continuing her career as a manager.

Speaking on an episode of her husband's "My World" podcast, Jarrett was open to the idea of working for a promotion if asked. "I would love to do something with ... Vickie Guerrero," Jarrett said. "It would be fun." Jarrett also brought up the possibility of stepping back inside the ring as a competitor. "I'd love to have another match," Jarrett shared. "I would, with [Jeff]."

Speaking about the potential of teaming with her husband against married couples such as Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green or Nick Aldis and Mickie James, Jarrett said that it could cause some lighthearted family drama. "If we had a match with either one of those couples, our son would not be cheering for us. [He] loves Chelsea Green, loves Nick Aldis and Mickie. He loves to give Matt a hard time."

There is one person Jarrett said she'd rather not face off with. "I would never want to get in a ring with Taya [Valkyrie], she would destroy me," Jarrett said. "I love watching her, and I love seeing her beat the s*** out of other people. ... I wouldn't be able to walk for months. I love Taya!"

Jarrett is mostly known for her appearances in Impact and TNA, where she turned on then-husband Kurt Angle to join up with Jeff Jarrett, who she would later marry after her divorce from Angle.

