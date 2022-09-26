Freddie Prinze Jr. Gives His Blunt Thoughts On Maximum Male Models

Actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has never been shy when it comes to his take on the highs and lows of WWE programming, and the latest episode of his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast proved to be no different.

Prinze had plenty of praise for Sami Zayn as "the glue, the heart, the soul of Friday nights" in his continuingly entertaining role as The Bloodline faction's "Honorary Uce," as well as the recently-returned Braun Strowman for his almost-literal bulldozing of Maximum Male Model members Mace and Mansoor.

When it came to the modeling group themselves, however, the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" star was short, terse and to the point: "It was funny to see Braun destroy all of MMM, because I hate MMM, I hate everything about MMM. I just want L.A. Knight to be L.A. Knight and be awesome the way he was in NXT."

Prinze's clear preference for Max Dupri's old "NXT" persona may well be reflected within WWE's creative staff, as there have been hints dropped as to Dupri resuming the L.A. Knight identity as recently as two weeks ago on "WWE SmackDown."

It would be the latest in a long line of character and name changes under Triple H's new role as WWE's Head of Creative, such as Butch showing more of his old mannerisms as "The Bruiserweight" and realigning Giovanni Vinci with Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther to reform the "Imperium" faction that dominated "NXT" programming and its "NXT UK" affiliate.

