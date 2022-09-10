Max Dupri Teases Returning To NXT Character After WWE SmackDown

Max Durpi could be the next WWE Superstar reverting back to his old "NXT" persona under the Triple H regime.

After this week's "SmackDown" went off the air, Dupri teased the return of LA Knight while addressing the Maximum Male Models & Los Lotharios' loss to The Street Profits & Hit Row in an Eight-Man Match. In a digital exclusive video posted by WWE, a deflated Maxxine Dupri, Mån.sôör and Ma.cé could be seen moping over their defeat earlier in the night, with Maxxine making it clear that they need to snap out of their losing streak (MMM also lost to Hit Row on August 26). Just then, Durpi stepped into the room and asked his stablemates to lift their chins up. He ended his speech by saying, "You have to go through the day to get to the night...YEAH!"

The pause before Dupri uttered the word "YEAH" seemed to suggest that he's indeed bringing back the LA Knight character.

In recent weeks, WWE has teased tension between Max Durpi and Maxxine Dupri, particularly with Angel & Humberto interrupting MMM's segments and flirting with Maxxine. On several occasions, Max has voiced displeasure about Los Lotharios making advances to Maxxine. As such, WWE has already teased Max leaving the stable.

Max Dupri has not wrestled a match since his main roster call-up earlier this year. He finished up his "NXT 2.0" run with a loss to Gunther at the NXT Stand And Deliver event on April 2.

Since Triple H took over as WWE's Head of Creative, the likes of BUTCH and Giovanni Vinci have brought back their old "NXT" characters to the main roster. Also, the likes of Tommaso Ciampa and Austin Theory have got back their first names.