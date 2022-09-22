Ethan Page Names Artist He Wants To Rap Him To The AEW Ring

All Elite Wrestling has had its share of musical talents be a part of its programming, particularly in New York, and Ethan Page would like to continue that trend, even if it gets a little "weird."

"Everyone in AEW hanging out with rappers for some reason," Page said on Twitter. "Can't wait till I convince 'Weird Al Yankovic to rap me to the ring."

Tony Khan took note of Page's proposition and shared a GIF from 1984's "Ghostbusters" with the quote, "Five thousand dollars? I had no idea it'd be so much. I won't pay it." Page had a response in kind for Khan, tweeting, "That's okay, maybe MJF can pay with all that money you gave him to come back."

Then, perhaps inevitably, Danhausen chimed in with his own proposal.

"Tony Elite," he tweeted to his boss, "Can you forget everything Egon asks for and get Danhausen Elvira?" Khan was not against that idea.

"AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" featured several known names in hip-hop tying their allegiances to various wrestlers on Wednesday night, as Fabolous accompanied Swerve In Our Glory to the ring while DJ Whoo Kid joined the side of The Acclaimed. Diamante also had Trina by her side in a backstage segment with Jade Cargill, who, in response, made the pitch to Cardi B to "run one up" with her in AEW. This Friday's "AEW Rampage" will see Trina at ringside for Diamante when she challenges Cargill for her TBS Championship, while rapper Action Bronson will be tagging with HOOK as the two take on Matt Menard and Angelo Parker.