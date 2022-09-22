Jade Cargill Extends Offer To Cardi B

Whether it's WWE or AEW, Cardi B is always keeping her eyes on pro wrestling, and "That B***h" has taken notice.

"AEW Dynamite" aimed to hit a grand slam with their "Grand Slam" special last night from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City — the program featured five title matches, none of which involved Jade Cargill, but she made her presence known in a backstage segment. The TBS Women's Champion confronted Diamante prior to their upcoming title match on this Friday's "AEW Rampage," when Diamante will have hip-hop star Trina in her corner. Trina was by Diamante's side during the segment, and when Cargill dismissed Trina before walking off, Cardi B took note of her hip-hop colleague.

"MY MOOD ALWAYS!" Cardi B said in the tweet. Cargill wasn't going to let that lie, as she proposed an open offer to the Grammy Award winner. "Run it up," tweeted Cargill. "Let me know when you want to come through."

Cargill is no stranger to squaring up with or against celebrities. In her pro wrestling debut, she teamed up with Shaquille O'Neal to face Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in a tag match on "Dynamite." Likewise, Trina isn't the only rap talent to be a part of the festivities on "Rampage," as Action Bronson will team up with Hook to face Matt Menard and Angelo Parker of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Cardi B has fully embraced her pro wrestling fandom, as she recently name-dropped Jimmy Snuka in her hit song, "Hot S***." This prompted Tamina Snuka to offer to train Cardi B in the ring.