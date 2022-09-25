Ronda Rousey Reveals Move That WWE Has Retired

WWE has seen words and phrases banned under the previous Vince McMahon regime, with some of those words and phrases being wrestler, hospital, blood, wrestling, pay-per-view, and wrestle. While some words and phrases are or have been banned, some moves are also no longer being allowed within the squared circle in the company. When someone mentioned on Rousey's The Baddest Stream on Youtube that she should hit Liv Morgan with a Tombstone Piledriver at Extreme Rules, the Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed an interesting note on The Undertaker's finisher.

"It's such a dangerous move, nobody else is allowed to do it," Rousey said. "It's basically a retired move." The Tombstone Piledriver is a move used by various WWE stars over the years, but a move that was most commonly used by Undertaker and often Kane as well. The move is a variation of a Piledriver, where you sit down with the opponents head going straight into the mat. The Piledriver, which is a move used outside of WWE and is a finisher to wrestlers such as Minoru Suzuki and Deonna Purrazzo, has been banned in WWE for years now. The last time a standard Piledriver was seen on WWE programming was an episode of "Raw" in 2013, with CM Punk nailing John Cena with one leading up to WrestleMania.

The Piledriver and its variations have caused injury in the past for WWE, most famously when "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's neck was broken following Owen Hart hitting Austin with a Sitout Tombstone Piledriver at SummerSlam 1997. Now that Undertaker has retired and entered the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 38 weekend, it appears no wrestler in WWE is allowed to use the maneuver.

