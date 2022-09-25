Scotty 2 Hotty Reflects On Being Part Of The First Major NXT Event

Scotty 2 Hotty had a special moment during "NXT" ArRIVAL. The first major event for the brand took place on February 27, 2014. It was the first live pro wrestling event on the WWE Network.

During the show, Scotty 2 Hotty reunited with the late Grand Master Sexay to challenge The Ascension for the "NXT" Tag Team Championship. In the end, Too Cool's performance wasn't enough.

Appearing on the "Wrestling With Johners Podcast," Scotty 2 Hotty reflected on being a part of ArRIVAL.

"Yeah, it was awesome," he said. "Especially to look back on now because at that time, it was the first 'NXT.' It was ArRIVAL, the first one and nobody knew what 'NXT' was going to become at the time. So, to look back and go, 'Ah, I was on the first one,' that's pretty cool."

He also said that he felt he was in a unique position as "NXT" hadn't been known for bringing in familiar faces from a past era.

"That's not something 'NXT' does a lot where they bring guys from the past back," Scotty 2 Hotty said. "I think they had [Jushin Thunder] Liger on there with [Tyler] Breeze and then us with Ascension, but it's not something that they really do a lot. It's usually the in-house guys that they use. So, that makes it even a little more cooler."

Scotty 2 Hotty later worked as a WWE Performance Center coach. He revealed on "Talk is Jericho" earlier this year that he specifically asked to work with Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. Both have since gone on to win championship gold on the main roster.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling With Johners Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.