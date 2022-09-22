Ricky Morton Is Down To Partner With His Son In Potentially Huge Tag Match

Ricky Morton believes you're only as old as you feel, or at the very least, as old as your opponent makes you look.

"I'm 66 years old," Morton said on the latest episode of his "School of Morton" podcast. "When you get in the ring with somebody, they can make you look like you're 66 years old or they can make you look like you're 28 years old. It's very few in this business that are true workers."

According to the WWE Hall of Famer, too many today are "worried about getting their sh*t in, but they're not worried about what kind of story we're telling in this match."

Morton had stumbled onto this topic after being asked about The Briscoes, whom Morton tangled with back in 2019 during the NWA Crockett Cup. The Briscoes defeated Morton and longtime tag partner Robert Gibson, only to be eliminated in the semifinals by eventual winners, Villain Enterprises' Brody King and PCO. While Morton has tangled with the Briscoes, they aren't the only former ROH Tag Team Champions Morton would like to scrap with.

"I'd like to wrestle The Young Bucks, I would," Morton said, much to the delight of his son Kerry.

His co-host as well says they're "all in" on the idea. While Morton's tag partner Robert Gibson is less active than he had been in recent years, Morton has been wrestling alongside his son Kerry, with Kerry obviously excited at the prospect of wrestling the AEW Executive Vice Presidents. The father-and-son tandem recently came up short in a match against second-generation Four Horsemen Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr. at Ric Flair's Last Match.

