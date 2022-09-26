Scotty 2 Hotty On Rikishi Joining Too Cool
Scott Garland, better known to fans as Scotty 2 Hotty, made it clear that being with Rikishi was "too cool." The former WWE star was on "Wrestling With Johners Podcast" and was asked about how much he and Grand Master Sexay benefited from having a big man like Rikishi in the mix.
"I think it helped all of us," Garland said who thought the contrast of looks and styles made the trio stand out. "He could be the heavy and the more serious guy and you don't want to mess with a 400-pound Samoan guy, but then you got this 400-pound Samoan guy who also dances when you put yellow sunglasses on him."
Garland recounted when Too Cool first danced together in the ring and a big proponent of it backstage was Michael P.S. Hayes. Garland recalls Val Venis, the Mean Street Posse, and Davey Boy Smith all being involved.
The First Dance
"They all started putting the boots to us at the end of the match and then here comes Rikishi. He ran in and kind of bumped everybody out, he made the save, and then that's where I believe we did the dance for the first time."
Despite Too Cool being notorious for their dancing and Garland popularizing The Worm in WWE, he noted that "cutting a rug" was never his strong suit. He took some breakdancing classes when he was a kid, but that was the extent of his education.
"I'm terrified of it 'cause I had no rhythm," he said. "The first night we went out there and we danced, even though it wasn't finely tuned yet, you just felt there was some magic to it and like there was something that was really going to be good that came of it."
