Scotty 2 Hotty On Rikishi Joining Too Cool

Scott Garland, better known to fans as Scotty 2 Hotty, made it clear that being with Rikishi was "too cool." The former WWE star was on "Wrestling With Johners Podcast" and was asked about how much he and Grand Master Sexay benefited from having a big man like Rikishi in the mix.

"I think it helped all of us," Garland said who thought the contrast of looks and styles made the trio stand out. "He could be the heavy and the more serious guy and you don't want to mess with a 400-pound Samoan guy, but then you got this 400-pound Samoan guy who also dances when you put yellow sunglasses on him."

Garland recounted when Too Cool first danced together in the ring and a big proponent of it backstage was Michael P.S. Hayes. Garland recalls Val Venis, the Mean Street Posse, and Davey Boy Smith all being involved.