Rikishi Jokes About Big WWE Raw Angle
On this past Monday's episode of "Raw," Dexter Lumis made his surprise return to WWE. Lumis is just one of several former WWE Superstars to make their return since Triple H became the company's new Head of Creative and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations. Lumis' first WWE run lasted for three years, ending in April. He was released at the same time as Dakota Kai. Kai made her WWE return at SummerSlam on July 30.
The wrecked car in the parking lot angle from this past Monday's "Raw" was just one tease that Lumis was back. The angle didn't just catch the attention of fans, but also caught the attention of Rikishi. The WWE Hall of Famer tweeted, "It wasn't me FR [For Real] this time."
Rikishi confessed to running over "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at Survivor Series in 1999. At the time, it was unknown who hit Austin. The Big Show took Austin's place in the night's main event and defeated The Rock and Triple H to win the WWE Championship.
Rikishi And The Hit-And-Run
The hit-and-run incident happened on November 14, 1999, but it wasn't until the October 9, 2000 edition of "Raw," that Rikishi finally confessed. The reason he gave was that he wanted to help his cousin, The Rock.
Weeks after his confession, on October 22, Austin and Rikishi faced each other at No Mercy in a No Holds Barred match. The match ended in a no-contest. Rikishi also feuded with The Rock, who wasn't happy with what Rikishi did to Austin. They faced each other at Survivor Series. The Rock won the match, though Rikishi attacked him after. The hit-and-run storyline eventually ended with Triple H being revealed as the mastermind behind it all.
Rikishi left WWE in 2004 but has made sporadic appearances for the company since then. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015 by his sons, the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.