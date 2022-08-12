Rikishi Jokes About Big WWE Raw Angle

On this past Monday's episode of "Raw," Dexter Lumis made his surprise return to WWE. Lumis is just one of several former WWE Superstars to make their return since Triple H became the company's new Head of Creative and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations. Lumis' first WWE run lasted for three years, ending in April. He was released at the same time as Dakota Kai. Kai made her WWE return at SummerSlam on July 30.

The wrecked car in the parking lot angle from this past Monday's "Raw" was just one tease that Lumis was back. The angle didn't just catch the attention of fans, but also caught the attention of Rikishi. The WWE Hall of Famer tweeted, "It wasn't me FR [For Real] this time."

Rikishi confessed to running over "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at Survivor Series in 1999. At the time, it was unknown who hit Austin. The Big Show took Austin's place in the night's main event and defeated The Rock and Triple H to win the WWE Championship.