Kurt Angle Reveals How Many Concussions He's Had In His Career

Former Olympic gold medalist and 12-time world champion Kurt Angle dealt with a laundry list of injuries throughout his career, from multiple broken necks to several concussions. After spending almost 10 years with WWE during his first stint with the company, injuries ultimately led to more issues in Angle's life, with the WWE Hall of Famer leaving the company while dealing with several severe injuries, including one to a male body part.

Angle has previously stated that he broke his neck on four separate occasions in WWE, not including the broken neck he suffered while winning his gold medal at the Olympics in 1996. With the growing knowledge of how devastating concussions can be to an athlete, Angle revealed how many concussions he suffered in WWE, his most notable occurring at SummerSlam 2000 when he and Triple H botched a pedigree onto an announce table, knocking out Angle that night.

"I would say I probably had four concussions that I know of," Angle said, during the latest episode of "The Kurt Angle Show." "One was a slight concussion that wasn't too bad, the other three were pretty bad."

Angle has detailed having to go through several surgeries and dealing with the pain to this day, and to make matters worse, Angle revealed that he's currently struggling with memory loss as a direct consequence.

"Even to this day, I'm starting to not remember things," Angle said. "I'm only in my early 50s, I've done a little damage to my brain, there's no doubt about it. My memory is not that great anymore and I really have to think hard about something in the past."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Kurt Angle Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.