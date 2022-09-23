Jake Roberts Gives Advice To Braun Strowman After Recent WWE Return

Wrestling fans were treated to the epic return of "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman on a recent episode of "WWE Raw," where the former Universal Champion took out several superstars involved in a tag team title contender's match. Making his presence felt in an enormous way, Strowman would slam Angelo Dawkins through the ringside announce table and send Otis flying through the ringside barrier.

However, one person who was overly critical of Strowman's return was WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts, who believed the monster played too much to the crowd when he appeared.

"Braun, listen to me, nobody wants to see a friendly monster," Roberts said, during the latest episode of "DDP Snake Pit." "The smiling? You're not that guy. So many guys make that mistake when they're the babyface that they'll completely change themselves. No, no, no. The only thing that changes is your opponents, you're still the beast.

"The beast is what they love, and just want to see it pointed in the direction of someone they don't like. So many guys make that mistake, and for Braun to be such a beast and to see him out there smiling and ask the crowd what they would like for him to do? Oh my god, if I was big enough I'd punch you right in your box. You are a beast, use what you've got, son."

Strowman is set to make his in-ring return on this week's "WWE SmackDown," facing the Alpha Academy's Otis in his first WWE match since May 2021. On that night, Strowman unsuccessfully challenged Drew McIntyre and champion Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship before being surprisingly released.