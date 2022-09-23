Mick Foley Recalls WWE WrestleMania Advice He Gave To CM Punk

CM Punk broke Mick Foley's heart a little bit.

Foley was asked about the future of the former AEW and WWE Champion on the most recent episode of "Foley Is Pod," and Foley doesn't care where Punk ends up. "I just want him to be happy," Foley said. "I understand what an amazing career he had."

Foley went on to say it was "a little sad" that Punk essentially wrote off the years he worked for WWE, "and made it sound like anything that happened after ROH was a waste of time." Foley thinks that's an unfair appraisal of Punk's career.

"This guy, he did some big stuff," Foley said. "He was a great champion; he was kinda like the glue that held that company together, and he had great matches with a variety of opponents."

Punk has one of the longer WWE Championship reigns of WWE's modern era at 434 days, though Punk himself was often down about his world title matches not being deemed worthy of closing WWE shows.