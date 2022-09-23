The Viking Raiders Reportedly Taken Off TV Due To Injury

WWE has been heavily pushing The Viking Raiders in recent months, but the former "Raw" and "NXT" Tag Team Champions haven't been seen in recent weeks on "WWE SmackDown." Unfortunately, that is due to an injury, as the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the Raiders have been sidelined for an indefinite period of time due to Erik suffering a foot problem.

The exact details on Erik's injury, when he suffered it, and how long he is going to be on the shelf, remain unclear at this point, but his tag team partner, Ivar, remains healthy. However, as happens often in the tag team division, it appears that WWE is going to be keeping Ivar off television until his tag team partner is fit to compete, and they can be presented as a team once again.

Recently, The Viking Raiders have been feuding with The New Day, spending several weeks attacking Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, a storyline that came after several victories against Shanky and Jinder Mahal. Their rivalry culminated in the first-ever "Viking Rules" match, which saw lots of themed weapons, and part of a Viking boat set up around the ring. Ivar and Erik won that match on the August 26th episode of "SmackDown," but since then have not appeared on television or at live events, suggesting it may have been that match in which Erik injured his foot.

Their absence was notable in the main event of "SmackDown" last week, where The New Day faced The Brawling Brutes, Imperium, and Hit Row in a number one contender's match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Despite the fact that the Raiders have been dominating Kingston and Woods, it was The New Day who got to be part of the match, while the Raiders went unmentioned in the broadcast.