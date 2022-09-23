Paul Heyman On Why He Hates Marvel And DC Movies

Paul Heyman has been in the wrestling business for many years, helping create and build stars, previously running a promotion known as ECW, working in the creative part of WWE, and much more. Outside of wrestling, Heyman is not fond of a major Hollywood trend, as the current Special Council to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns explained why he feels disdain towards Marvel and DC Movies.

"I personally hate Marvel and DC movies, just hate superhero movies," Heyman said appearing on "WrestleRant." "[His kids] ask me, 'Why?' I said, And I tell them, 'Because I know a real-life superhero and his name is John Cena.' John Cena is a real-life superhero, flaws and all. That's a real-life, that's a hero in my, that's a superhero in my book and we should all aspire to be the type of interactive community uplifter that John Cena is and why he was such a great, and still remains such a great representative and ambassador for WWE."

Cena has been a part of WWE for two decades, recently celebrating his 20-year anniversary with the company this past June. Over those 20 years, Cena has won the Money in the Bank, the Royal Rumble twice, four WWE Tag Team Championships, five United States championships, and 16 World Championships, tying Ric Flair's record for most World Championships in wrestling history. Cena is not just accomplished inside the ring, however, as Cena recently set a new record for the amount of Make-A-Wishes granted with 650. Another example of Cena's philanthropic actions was flying to the Dutch town of Huizen a few months ago to meet a disabled refugee from Ukraine and their family.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WrestleRant" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.