Chris Jericho On How AEW Is Recalibrating Following All Out Chaos

Interest in the now-infamous All Out backstage skirmish does not seem to be fading quite yet, with even those outside of the wrestling world intrigued by what actually happened. Case in point: A new GQ interview with Chris Jericho centered on the diet and workout regimen that fueled his 30-pound weight loss detoured into a probe regarding the incident. Interviewer Yang-Yi Goh acknowledged that GQ was not in the "business of spreading rumors or gossip" but nonetheless inquired about the behind-the-scenes mayhem, citing Jericho's role as "one of the biggest leaders in the locker room."

"Without getting into specifics, it happens all the time," Jericho explained. "That's one of the things about being around as long as I have: You just recalibrate and you focus on the positives and realize we got a great locker room, a great group of guys and girls."

Jericho sought to look forward from the incident though, noting how AEW has "re-established" a more positive vibe in its recent TV events. "We know that this is a pretty special place, and we're gonna go out there and we're gonna kill it," he said. "That's what we did. It's a reset and that's exciting for everybody involved, including me." He continued, "We're just gonna keep building upon it. That's what you do. That's how you have longevity."

Jericho also touched upon changes to the roster, noting that no one talent is bigger than the company. "I bet you the Edmonton Oilers were terrified when Wayne Gretzky left, and they won a Stanley Cup that year," he said. "That's just how it goes when somebody leaves — somebody else steps up. That's the best thing about wrestling, or pro sports, or even SNL. Adam Sandler leaves and suddenly Jason Sudeikis is the big name or whatever. So absolutely we're not gonna miss a beat. We're gonna go on and become bigger and better and stronger than ever."