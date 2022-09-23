AEW Reportedly Talking With New Media Partner

AEW is currently under the Warner Bros. Discovery banner, with "AEW Dynamite" airing on TBS and "AEW Rampage" on TNT. AEW PPVs are streamed live on the B/R app along with traditional cable providers in the United States. If a new report is to be believed, however, AEW has now had talks with a major streaming platform.

With AEW looking to expand outside the U.S., the company is said to be exploring options in terms of which platforms on which to air its content. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics is reporting that AEW and top sports streaming platform DAZN have had discussions about potentially becoming media partners. Thurston noted that AEW and DAZN had been talking about possibly striking a deal to air shows in the United Kingdom, but that such a deal has yet to materialize. Thurston believes that talks between the two sides will continue as AEW looks to have a presence in other regions.

DAZN has become the premiere platform for major boxing events featuring mega stars such as Saul "Canelo" Alvarez. DAZN is also no stranger to the wrestling business — the platform once had WWE rights in Japan. DAZN's presence globally is enticing enough for AEW to try to capitalize, but whether or not the two sides can work something out remains to be seen.

This is an important time for AEW. As of late, the company has been consistently scoring over 1 million viewers per week for "Dynamite" following the All Out pay-per-view, and will look to keep that momentum going as a new broadcast deal in America looms in the not-so-distant future.