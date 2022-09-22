AEW Grand Slam Sees A Dip In Viewership From Previous Week

"AEW Dynamite" did decently in the ratings for Wednesday night, but it didn't quite hit a grand slam. Wrestlenomics released the viewership information for 9/21, and while Wednesday's episode accrued 1,039,000 average viewers, continuing the show's million-viewer streak, that number is down 12% from last week. The key demographic was also down, as "Grand Slam" was watched by 458,000 viewers aged 18-49, 10% less than last week, for a 0.35 P18-49 rating.

All that considered, "Dynamite" did rank #1 for cable originals, maintaining a consistent record at being top in that category. For broadcast primetime, it was #14, with #1 being "Survivor" on CBS (a 0.79 P18-49 rating).

Viewership numbers from last year's program are quite different. Last year's episode, the inaugural "Grand Slam" — featuring Kenny Omega vs. a debuting Bryan Danielson — roped in a total viewership average of 1,273,000, 19% more than this year's episode. The 18-49 demographic from this year's episode is down 27% from last year, as 2021 had a 0.48 P18-49 rating.

Last night's "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" featured five title matches, with Jon Moxley defeating Bryan Danielson to earn his third AEW World Championship in the main event. Arthur Ashe also played witness to Chris Jericho becoming the new Ring of Honor World Champion, as he defeated Claudio Castagnoli, and The Acclaimed winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship by beating Swerve In Our Glory. And while Toni Storm retained her AEW Interim Women's Championship in a fatal four-way, the post-match festivities saw the AEW debut of Saraya, aka Paige, who showed up to make the save for the babyfaces.