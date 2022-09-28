Booker T Reveals Basic Pro Wrestling Move He Stopped Taking After His Late 20s

Professional wrestling forces talents to literally put their bodies on the line, and injuries are unfortunately commonplace. Because of that, Booker T revealed in his latest "Hall Of Fame" episode that he "would not take a backdrop."

"That was just me because I always had back problems, I always had lower back problems, my back could like spasm out just like that for no reason, and it would stay like that for like three days to where I was crooked" Booker said. "My legs was on one side and my upper body would be on the other side, so I would be walking around literally like sideways ... So, after my late 20s, once I got to 30 I said 'backdrops is something I think I need to throw out just because of safety purposes for the future.'" Recently Mick Foley revealed that he thinks German suplexes can shorten careers, and Booker weighed in on that common move, saying that "you have to have a certain individual doing it."

"Everybody can't do the German ... They've got to be able to pop their hips, they've got to be able to get the guy over properly and rotate," he explained. "A lot of guys just want to throw you over, and that's just not the way it works as far as from a safety perspective. If I am in the ring with a guy like Scott Steiner, I feel comfortable, because I know Scotty is going to break down, he's going to pop his hips, he's going to rotate, and he's going to get me over ... You didn't see Steiner doing a lot of those kind of suplexes ... because, it's not that safe and it only takes one time, just like we saw with Big E for it to end in perhaps tragedy, or career ending."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Hall Of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.