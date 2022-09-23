Sheamus 'Will Keep Pushing' For Return Of Previous Element Of His Presentation

Sheamus is enjoying a massive run lately following his brutal match with reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther, at WWE Clash At The Castle. While the Celtic Warrior did not get the victory, he received a standing ovation from the United Kingdom crowd. The premium live event also saw the return of Drew McIntyre's "Broken Dreams" theme song from his first WWE run, and now, Sheamus is hoping to bring back his old theme music, as well.

The four-time world champion debuted at WWE in 2009 for the former "ECW" brand. At the time, his entrance was much simpler and different from what it is today — there was no special lighting, and he entered with a different theme song, "Written In My Face." In an interview with Inside The Ropes, Sheamus was asked about whether there's any chance of the original music returning.

"I definitely would love to bring that song back," Sheamus said. "It's amazing what a song can do or an entrance music can do to bring people back in with that nostalgia ... I definitely will keep pushing to have that song back, and it's something that I haven't given up on. But I think there'll be a time and place for that to come back."

Sheamus is currently in a stable with Ridge Holland and Butch, collectively known as The Brawling Brutes. Holland and Butch competed on the September 16 edition of "WWE SmackDown" in a fatal four-way tag team match in which the winners earned a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. The Brawling Brutes outlasted the New Day, Hit Row, and Imperium to win the match and will face The Usos for the titles.