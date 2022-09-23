Karl Anderson Clarifies Contract Status When Asked About Possible WWE Return

Karl Anderson has made his current contract status a bit more clear now that The Good brothers have wrapped up their time with Impact Wrestling. During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Anderson was asked about a potential return to WWE, something that will only be possible if he is available to re-sign with the company.

"Just like you said, never say never," Anderson said. "We've got verbally agreed upon dates with New Japan Pro-Wrestling for an extended period of time. But there's such a built-in story with Bullet Club, and we never got to finish the story [in WWE] with AJ Styles or even Finn [Balor]. There's been a lot of things that have happened in the business, so you can never say never. Any time we can work with brothers like AJ and Finn, we're always going to listen to that."

Anderson currently holds the NEVER Openweight Championship and The Good Brothers, representing The Bullet Club, may very well go after the IWGP Tag Team Championship again. They are already three-time IWGP Tag Team Champions.

The Good Brothers have had success since they were let go by WWE back in 2020. After making their exits from the company, they became three-time Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions, and have also made several appearances on AEW TV.