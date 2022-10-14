Seth Rollins' Intercontinental Championship Run Was Born Out Of A Heated Request To Vince McMahon

Seth "Freakin" Rollins has been a long-standing cornerstone of WWE's Modern Era for the past decade, from his two-year stint as "The Architect" of the famed Shield faction alongside Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley), to being hand-picked as the future of WWE by "The Authority" and winning the WWE world title in 2015, to becoming "The Kingslayer" in 2017 in order to take down his traitorous mentor Triple H, and beyond.

It was right after that climactic clash and subsequent victory versus Triple H at WrestleMania 33 when many people, including then-Chairman Vince McMahon, felt that Rollins was primed for another world title run. However, Rollins himself had other ideas. Rollins went on the September 26, 2021, edition of "The Broken Skull Sessions" podcast (h/t Fightful) with Steve Austin to clear the air on how he had felt too much pressure, given the increased focus on stars like Brock Lesnar in the world title picture. "The Architect" wanted to spend 2017 building himself back up by pursuing the Intercontinental Championship, for which Rollins has always held a great deal of respect and sentimental value:

"It always had a special place in my heart growing up. Whether it was Mr. Perfect, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, sometimes those IC Title reigns are more fun and more exciting and more memorable than the world title reigns. I don't know if it's because [we] as performers put more pressure on it but I really just loved the IC Title. I pitched to have that run."

One would think that a boss would have appreciated a worker taking the initiative to invest in themselves like Rollins, but that wasn't the case with Mr. McMahon.