12 Incredible AEW Matches Fans Won't Ever Forget

In just a few short years, AEW has built a library of matches and moments some longer-lived promotions would kill for. When AEW started, some fans wondered how Tony Khan would fill out a roster from scratch. Now there is so much depth that one of the promotion's biggest problems is finding room for it all. That embarrassment of talent riches may create some headaches behind the scenes, but it has paid huge dividends for the fans at home. So far, it's been rare for a week to go by without a very good to great match, or a season to pass without an exciting return or debut.

Today we're going to spotlight a dozen matches that we think AEW fans will remember for years to come. There will be plenty of great ones excluded, as this list could easily be three times as long, but we think the 12 listed here rank near the top. Some will be remembered for their pure bell-to-bell quality, others for their historical significance, and others still just for how different they were from what the promotion usually offered. These matches do all share a common bond though, and that's that they helped build a fantastic foundation for a promotion we're hoping will be around for many years to come.