WWE Announces High-Profile IC Title Defense For Gunther

Just a few weeks ago, Gunther defended the WWE Intercontinental Championship at the Clash at the Castle premium live event. This was the first time the championship was defended on a premium live event since WrestleMania 37 last year. Gunther defended the title against Sheamus, as the "Celtic Warrior" looked to become grand slam champion in WWE. Although, despite his efforts, Sheamus came up short on that night. Now, he is about to get another shot at Gunther and the Intercontinental Championship.

WWE recently took to social media to announce that at "SmackDown's" Season Premiere on October 7, Sheamus and Gunther will have a rematch from Clash at the Castle. This means Sheamus will have one more chance for the Intercontinental Championship, and one more shot at becoming a grand slam champion.

To be a grand slam champion in WWE, you need to win a world championship, two mid-card championships, and a tag team championship. Sheamus has held the WWE Heavyweight Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship during his career. He's a three-time WWE United States Champion, and he's held the "Raw" and "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships as one-half of The Bar, alongside Cesaro, who's now known as Claudio Castagnoli in AEW.

Despite holding all these titles in WWE, and having multiple opportunities against former Intercontinental Champions such as The Miz and Cody Rhodes, the Intercontinental Championship is one title that Sheamus has never been able to get his hands on. Will he finally be able to capture it in two weeks' time?