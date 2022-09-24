WWE Raw Women's Champ Bianca Belair To Appear On ESPN This Weekend

WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has been announced as the guest picker for ESPN's College GameDay Saturday match-up between the No. 11 ranked Tennessee Volunteers and No. 20 ranked Florida Gators.

"Make sure you tune into ESPN around 11:30 AM Eastern to see me make my pick," Belair said via a video message on Twitter. "It's for the big game — Tennessee vs. Florida. I'm so excited to be back in my hometown, Knoxville, Tennessee. It's also my alma mater. I ran track at the University of Tennessee. I'm so excited to be back in Neyland Stadium and I can't wait to see all the orange! It's going to bring back so many memories from my childhood and my college days. It's such an honor to be the College GameDay guest picker tomorrow."

Belair, who attended the University of Tennessee from 2011 to 2013, was a star sprinter and hurdler for the Vols' track and field team.

The EST of WWE is currently embroiled in a feud with Bayley's Damage CTRL stable. This past Monday on "Raw," Bayley officially challenged Belair to a match at the Extreme Rules premium live event after herself, Dakota Kai and IYO Sky carried out a vicious triple-team attack on Belair to close out the show. The attack was carried out after Damage CTRL took out both Alexa Bliss and Asuka, Belair's allies and teammates from Clash at the Castle. While a beat-up Belair was unable to respond to the challenge on live TV, WWE later confirmed the title bout for Extreme Rules on October 8.

Belair was pinned for the first time in nearly a year during her team's loss to Damage CTRL at Clash at the Castle. Bayley scored the pinfall win for the heels.