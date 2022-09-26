Freddie Prinze Jr. Picks His AEW GOAT

Freddie Prince Jr. has named who he believes is the "GOAT" of All Elite Wrestling.

On the latest episode of his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, the actor and former WWE creative team member said MJF is "so money."

"I love this kid so much," Prinze Jr. told co-host Jeff Dye. "I just feel like even when things get screwed up, it's okay. The seas there are stormy, man. He had a whole storyline with CM Punk ready to go, eight months out injured, don't worry, I got this, and boom, he kills it three weeks in a row."

Dye said that "MJF is the GOAT of AEW and just the best," and Prinze Jr. agreed.

"The GOAT of AEW, this dude is so good that they sent out an entire faction, The Firm — I think it was like six different dudes — and that's basically [AEW owner] Tony Khan saying, 'Please get these guys over too,'" Prinze Jr. said.

"If he's able to put his story over and get any of these dudes over in any way, shape, or form, then everyone just needs to bow down and we need to stop talking about the four pillars of AEW (MFJ, Darbin Allin, Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy) and just start talking about the one foundation that AEW rests upon, which are the broad shoulders of Maxwell Jacob Friedman," he continued.

MJF has become a main attraction for AEW, working long and well-received storylines with former AEW World Champions Chris Jericho and Punk in recent years. He has won the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring three years in a row and recently won the Casino Ladder Match at AEW's All Out pay-per-view, earning him an upcoming match for the AEW World Championship.

