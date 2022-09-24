Konnan On How He Would Have Handled Heat Between CM Punk And Adam Page

AEW Owner and CEO Tony Khan found himself in a tough situation during the post-All Out media scrum when CM Punk, who had just regained the AEW World Championship, unleashed a rant on AEW EVPs The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega of The Elite, as well as "Hangman" Adam Page and Colt Cabana. Once Punk's session with the media was over, there reportedly was a physical altercation involving Punk and The Elite in the locker room.

The situation apparently stemmed from an unscripted promo Page cut on Punk in the buildup to the Double or Nothing main event between Page, who was the AEW World Champion at the time, and Punk. In the promo, Page suggested that Punk wasn't as wholesome as he was leading people to believe and brought up "workers' rights." At the time, fans didn't know that Page was inferring Punk has derailed Cabana's career in AEW. The general consensus was the promo was bizarre given the lack of context.

Wrestling veteran Konnan spoke to Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman and revealed how he would've handled the situation on the spot had he been in Khan's shoes.

"To me, Tony should have been like, 'Hey, Hangman went into business for himself. He shouldn't have said that in the ring,'" Konnan said. "I didn't really catch it when he first said it. When Hangman first said that, I thought it was an angle. Punk went into business for himself the next week because I'm sure none of that was cleared by Tony. I think Tony needs to say, 'Okay, you went into business for yourself [and] you went into business for yourself. You affected my business. Now we're going to do business. You guys are going to work together.'"

