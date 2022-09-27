Karl Anderson Addresses Possible Split From Doc Gallows

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows have established themselves as one of the best tag teams in wrestling today, but what if the Good Brothers decided to go their separate ways?

It wouldn't be the first time the two stars have been on their own. "Machine Gun" Anderson has had the more singles success of the two, having had incredible matches in New Japan Pro-Wrestling against the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, Tetsuya Naito, and Kazuchika Okada, to name a few. Anderson shared his thoughts about the prospect of splitting with Gallows during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated.

"No matter what, I'll always be aligned with Gallows," Anderson said. "When we came back to New Japan, there were no plans for a real tag team feud with anybody. It was this program with Tama [Tonga], but with me and Gallows, it's always understood that we're together.

"I've been on the road with him for 10 straight years. I don't know what I'd do without him. He's walked me to my room, and I've walked him to his room. We look out for each other, and we have a ridiculous chemistry together as humans that people want to see. We're a package deal."

Recently, Anderson and Gallows returned to NJPW as a part of the Bullet Club, the group they grew as a tag team under. With a new regime taking over WWE, rumors of Anderson and Gallows returning to the company have been out there, with Finn Balor specifically talking about his former Club members. The former Prince Devitt and Anderson were founding members of Bullet Club in 2013, and Gallows joined the faction shortly thereafter.