Finn Balor Weighs In On If Karl Anderson And Doc Gallows Will Return To WWE

Since Triple H has taken over as WWE Chief Content Officer and Head of Talent Relations, WWE has seen many previously released stars return. Some of the stars include Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis, and Hit Row minus Swerve Strickland, who is currently 1/2 of the AEW World Tag Team Champions. There have been rumblings regarding other released stars possibly returning and Finn Balor weighed in on if he believes the Good Brothers, a tag team consisting of Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, will be back in WWE.

"I talk to Karl [Anderson] every day," former Universal Champion Balor said in an interview with Inside the Ropes. "I'm sure the opportunity for those guys to return to WWE will happen. You know they have all the talent in the world, you know, they've proved themselves all over the world in every promotion at every level and you know, they can do it. So, I'm sure once the time is right, they'll be back."

Three-time IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions the Good Brothers wrestled for WWE from 2016 until their release in 2020, winning the "Raw" Tag Team Championships twice during their run. Following their release, the duo made their way over to Impact Wrestling where they won the Impact World Tag Team Championships on three occasions for a combined total of 418 days. The duo recently became free agents and can sign with or appear for any promotion they wish.

