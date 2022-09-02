Triple H Describes His Conversation With Vince McMahon Before Taking Over WWE Creative

In July, Vince McMahon resigned from WWE in the midst of sexual misconduct allegations that saw unaccounted hush money paid to former employees. The world of WWE was immediately rocked, but one man stepped up in the form of Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Married to McMahon's daughter and new WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, Levesque became the new head of creative, a position held by McMahon since the 1980s. Now, Levesque has revealed the conversations he had with his father-in-law — admitting that "What if?" talks had previously occurred between them — before taking over WWE creative.

"There was definitely that moment, definitely giving me advice," Levesque said on "Ariel Helwani Meets" by BT Sport. "But I think also, in some manner, most of that advice was centered around, like, 'This is what you've been sitting next to me learning how to do for 25 years, or whatever that is, and you got this. Just be confident in your decision-making. Listen to people, be open to ideas, be collaborative with other people.' Things like that."

Levesque also confirmed that McMahon is no longer in the day-to-day picture, and revealed some further advice that McMahon provided.

"One of the things, I don't wanna say outright said but alluded to me — he's like, 'Look, you're going to do things. You cannot think about how I would do things. You have to think about what you want to do and how you feel like it's best for the product. I might not like it, but I understand why you're going to do the things you're going to do. You have to do what you feel is right.'"

