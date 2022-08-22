Update On The Good Brothers' Status With Impact Wrestling

The Impact Tag Team Champions are still part of Impact Wrestling — for a few more days, at least.

While the word coming out of Impact last month was that the Good Brothers' contracts were set to expire at the end of July, Fightful Select now is reporting that Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows recently agreed to contract extensions that will keep them with Impact through the tapings in Dallas, TX, on August 26 and 27. Following those tapings, Gallows and Anderson are set to compete in NJPW for a couple of weeks in September, and after that, according to the report, Gallows and Anderson will officially be free agents.

Gallows and Anderson have been with Impact since July 2020 and are currently the Impact Tag Team Champions, having won those titles at Slammiversary 2022 by defeating The Briscoes. This is the Good Brothers' third reign with the Impact tag belts — they had previously held the titles from November 2020 to March 2021, and from July 2021 to March 2022. Anderson is also currently the NEVER Openweight Champion, a title he won by defeating Tama Tonga on June 12 at Dominion in Osaka, Japan. The Good Brothers first made a name for themselves in New Japan Pro-Wrestling from 2013 to 2016, when they became associated with the Bullet Club — an association that still strongly defines the characters today. In 2016, they signed with WWE and were part of that company until April 2020, at which point they joined Impact and eventually returned to NJPW in 2021.