The Impact World Tag Team Champions could be on their way out the forbidden door.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, last week was the final week on the Karl Anderson’s and Luke Gallows’ contracts with Impact Wrestling. The long-time tandem debuted for Impact back in 2020, winning the Impact World Tag Team Championship three times over the course of their nearly two years. Of course, Gallows and Anderson are currently still in possession of the titles (the report notes that they did not drop them at the latest round of TV tapings), so it’s more than likely than not that The Good Brothers will return to Impact in some capacity, whether it’s just to lose the belts, or a signifier of a full-blown re-signing.

A recent report from Fightful Select corroborated the July 17th end to the Good Brothers’ current contract, but stated that they would be with the company “through late summer.” Whether this is an official re-signing or a good faith agreement was not clear.

Karl Anderson is currently the NEVER Openweight Champion in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and the duo are expected to return to NJPW in the near-future, with the Observer reporting that NJPW, as opposed to Impact, could become their focus once again. The Good Brothers were three-time IWGP Tag Team Champions prior to their stints in WWE and Impact, and since rejoining Bullet Club, they’ve stood alongside reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White, with the faction’s new lineup standing tall at the end of NJPW’s Dominion event back in June. They are reportedly on a deal with NJPW through Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January.

Alongside their Impact and NJPW obligations, The Good Brothers are also heavily involved in the Lariato Pro Wrestling Guild, a promotion run in conjunction with The Good Brothers Dojo in Jenkins, GA. The team has been the LPWG Tag Team Champions for the past 664 days, holding the belts since September 2020.

