The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) will stay with Impact for a little longer.

According to Fightful Select, their contract deals with Impact were supposed to expire on July 17, but now Gallows and Anderson will be with the company “at least until late in the summer.”

There are reportedly at least two other companies that are interested in The Good Brothers. Though it was reiterated to Fightful, a return Impact was also possible.

Gallows and Anderson have been with Impact since July 2020. They are currently the Impact Tag Team Champions and have been since winning the titles from The Briscoes at Slammiversry 2022. They have held the titles twice before, once from November 2020 to March 2021, and their other title reign was from July 2021 to March 2022.

It was also noted in the report that The Good Brothers are committed to NJPW at least until Wrestle Kingdom 17. They are former three-time IWGP Tag Team Champions. Their first NJPW stint was from 2013 to 2016. In 2016, The Good Brothers would sign with WWE and be with the company until April 2020.

Anderson is the current NEVER Openweight Champion. He became the champion after defeating Tama Tonga on June 12 at Dominion in Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan.

Stay tuned for updates on The Good Brothers!

