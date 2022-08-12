Swerve Strickland Posts Curious Tweet After Hit Row's Return To WWE

On Friday night's "WWE SmackDown", fans saw the surprise return of Hit Row. WWE brought back the trio of Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Ashante "Thee" Adonis. This follows reporting and speculation over recent days that the company was bringing back the faction. Now, after hearing that familiar theme song ring out over Raleigh, North Carolina, it's official. However, something was missing.

Weren't there four members in Hit Row? You may be asking yourself that question right now. To answer is yes. Yes, there were.

Swerve Strickland has been a predominant part of AEW's roster as of late. The former "NXT" North American Champion has even found title success, as he recently won the AEW World Tag Team Championship with another former WWE star, Keith Lee. Before his time in AEW however, Strickland was in WWE, where he spent most of his time in "NXT." That's where he, along with B-Fab, Top Dolla, and Adonis first formed Hit Row. The group was called up to "SmackDown" in late 2021, but they were all released just weeks later.

Now that most of Hit Row is back in WWE, @GuidenKeane on Twitter made it clear that they wanted to see Strickland reunited with the rest of the group. They said that WWE needs to sign back Strickland and that he was "wasting away" in AEW. Well, Strickland saw the post and shared his own reaction.

Strickland quoted the "wasting away" line and added a "suspicious" emoji, while also posting a picture of all of AEW's current champions. Who's at the center of that image holding one-half of the AEW Tag Team Championships on his shoulder? None other than Strickland himself.