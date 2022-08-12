More Former WWE Stars Expected Back For 8/12 SmackDown

Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque became the new WWE Head of Creative and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, several former WWE Superstars have made their returns to the company. Last month at SummerSlam, Dakota Kai made her return after being released from WWE in April. IYO SKY also made her WWE main roster debut alongside Kai at SummerSlam.

Kai is not the only former WWE Superstar to return. On the August 5 edition of "SmackDown," two-time former "NXT" Champion Karrion Kross and his wife and manager, Scarlett made their surprise returns after being released in November 2021.

At the end of the show, Kross assaulted Drew McIntyre, repeatedly slamming his head against the steel ring steps as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos watched from the ring.

This past Monday on "Raw," another former "NXT" star made their return. Dexter Lumis made a brief appearance at the end of the show following the main event match between AJ Styles and The Miz.