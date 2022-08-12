More Former WWE Stars Expected Back For 8/12 SmackDown
Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque became the new WWE Head of Creative and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, several former WWE Superstars have made their returns to the company. Last month at SummerSlam, Dakota Kai made her return after being released from WWE in April. IYO SKY also made her WWE main roster debut alongside Kai at SummerSlam.
Kai is not the only former WWE Superstar to return. On the August 5 edition of "SmackDown," two-time former "NXT" Champion Karrion Kross and his wife and manager, Scarlett made their surprise returns after being released in November 2021.
At the end of the show, Kross assaulted Drew McIntyre, repeatedly slamming his head against the steel ring steps as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos watched from the ring.
This past Monday on "Raw," another former "NXT" star made their return. Dexter Lumis made a brief appearance at the end of the show following the main event match between AJ Styles and The Miz.
The Return Of Hit Row?
According to Fightful Select, it appears two more former WWE Superstars could be set to appear on "SmackDown." Fightful Select says it has confirmed a report from PWInsider, that "Top Dolla" AJ Francis and Ashante "Thee" Adonis are set to be on Friday's episode.
During their WWE run, Francis and Adonis were part of the stable, Hit Row. The group also included current AEW star Swerve Strickland and "B-Fab" Briana Brandy. All four were released by WWE in November 2021, shortly after they were called up from "NXT" to the main roster.
Fightful Select also noted in its report, that Francis hasn't been working on the A&E TV show, "WWE's Most Wanted Treasures." Francis was the host of the reality show during its first season.
Already announced for Friday's "SmackDown", Gunther is set to defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah will face Shotzi and Xia Li in a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament match. Plus, a contract signing between "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler is being promoted for the episode.