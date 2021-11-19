“Top Dolla” AJ Francis reportedly had heat on the main roster before his WWE release was announced on Thursday night.

As noted, WWE released 8 wrestlers last night – Francis and hit Hit Row stablemates, Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, plus Drake Maverick, Jaxson Ryker, Tegan Nox, Shane Thorne, and John Morrison.

In an update, there had been rumblings of Francis having heat while Hit Row was still in WWE NXT, but now The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the NXT heat was due to Francis rubbing “a ton of people the wrong way” while he was there.

It was also said that Francis was getting the same reputation since being called up to work SmackDown in the WWE Draft.

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon reportedly saw Francis as the star of the Hit Row stable, due to his size.

It was speculated that once WWE decided to get rid of Francis, Scott and Adonis were likely just caught in the crossfire. “B-Fab” Briana Brandy was released earlier this month right after the group was called up.

The Hit Row members will become free agents on Wednesday, February 16 when their 90-day non-compete clauses expire with WWE.

Stay tuned for more.