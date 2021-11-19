Hit Row members Top Dolla, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, and Ashante “Thee” Adonis have taken to social media to react to WWE releasing them.

As noted, on Thursday night, they were released along with John Morrison, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne, and Jaxson Ryker.

Hit Row had made their main roster debut this past October.

Ashante “Thee” Adonis took to Twitter to thank WWE.

Top Dolla noted that he will see everyone in 90 days. He also announced that his third album will be released on December 3.

He tweeted, “See y’all in 90 days. #BudgetCuts We Made Something Special and Now We Get To Again #TheCrew @swerveconfident @TheeAdonisWWE @TheVibeBri My 3rd Album Drops 12/3 on All Streaming Platforms”

Before that, Top Dolla noted that his can food drive will still be happening this weekend.

He wrote, “My Canned Food Drive is still this weekend and we doing good for our community, no sad faces. All Love!”

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott simply reacted with a smiling face with horns emoji.

Earlier this month, WWE released Hit Row member “B-Fab” Briana Brandy. She was released along with 17 other WWE Superstars.

Below are their tweets:

Thank You WWE

♥️ — Ashante Thee Adonis (@TheeAdonisWWE) November 19, 2021

My Canned Food Drive is still this weekend and we doing good for our community, no sad faces. All Love! pic.twitter.com/OfSATsOJZJ — A.J. Francis aka FRAN¢ (@AJFrancis410) November 19, 2021

See y’all in 90 days. #BudgetCuts We Made Something Special and Now We Get To Again #TheCrew 👌🏽 @swerveconfident @TheeAdonisWWE @TheVibeBri My 3rd Album Drops 12/3 on

All Streaming Platforms pic.twitter.com/4cWfmPSaQm — A.J. Francis aka FRAN¢ (@AJFrancis410) November 19, 2021