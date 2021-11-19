“Top Dolla” AJ Francis has released a new hip-hop track on his WWE release.

As noted, WWE released Dolla and 7 other wrestlers on Thursday night – John Morrison, Tegan Nox, Shane Thorne, Drake Maverick, Jaxson Ryker and Dolla’s Hit Row stablemates – Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Ashante “Thee” Adonis.

We reported earlier how Top Dolla issued several tweets on his WWE release, but now the rapper has released a new single to mark the departure.

The “Thank You // 89 Days” freestyle is a part of Dolla’s regular Freestyle Friday drops. The song includes lyrics on where he will be everywhere in 90 days when his non-compete clause with WWE expires, name-dropping AEW, ROH, NJPW, PWG and the NWA.

You can hear the full song below: