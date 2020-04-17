AJ Styles admitted that he was hurt hearing the news that WWE released his friends Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson during their coronavirus related release of talent this week.



WWE announced a host of business related changes due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic during a business call with company talent. Among the changes announced during the call was that WWE will furlough some employees they hope to bring back when the crisis is over, along with some roster cuts. The Good Brothers, Gallows and Anderson, didn't survive the cuts.

The cuts of Gallows and Anderson were surprising as the pair were involved in the "Boneyard Match" between Styles and The Undertaker in the main event of night one of WrestleMania 36. The pair aligned with Styles in 2019 to form The OC. Despite being overlooked in an underutilized tag team division, Gallows and Anderson still have two tag championship reigns to their name.



Styles spoke about the cuts during his stream on Mixer. The former WWE Champion revealed he felt responsible for his friends' releases.

"That one hurt really bad," Styles said (h/t to Alex McCarthy for the quote). "The only way I can explain it is that these guys are my family and I couldn't take care of my little brothers. I didn't manage to do that and I feel responsible for them being released. It's devastating."

All of the talent released on Wednesday will have a 90-day non-compete clause, but Karl Anderson has already started teasing a return to New Japan Pro Wrestling.

You can see the quotes from Styles below:

AJ Styles on Anderson & Gallows being released:



"That one hurt really bad. The only way I can explain it is that these guys are my family and I couldn't take care of my little brothers. I didn't manage to do that and I feel responsible for them being released. It's devastating." pic.twitter.com/O3sLGoIEFs — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) April 17, 2020