Sami Zayn Teases Appearance On 9/26 Raw After AJ Styles Mocks Him

WWE "SmackDown" star Sami Zayn got his wish during the 9/23 episode of "SmackDown." Zayn was officially welcomed into The Bloodline stable with an "Honorary Uce" shirt by Roman Reigns.

Zayn even took to Twitter to share a photo of himself holding the shirt, while in the ring with the "Tribal Chief" and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The photo caught the attention of AJ Styles, who mockingly replied, "Man, people will do anything for a T-shirt these days... #pathetic"

The tweet didn't sit well with Zayn, who in turn teased that he's coming to "Raw" on Monday and is bringing Solo Sikoa with him.

"Roman Reigns GIFTED me the HONORARY UCE T-shirt (now available at @WWEShop & selling like crazy, from what I hear) Disrespect the shirt = disrespect The Bloodline. Might just come to Raw on Monday to sort this out. Oh, and I don't travel alone. Pack your bags uce. @WWESoloSikoa," tweeted Zayn.

Styles has yet to reply to Zayn's threat.

It's interesting to note that while Styles is currently on the "Raw" brand, his last match on "Raw," was at the end of August, on the 28th, where he and Dolph Ziggler lost to Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

The last time Zayn stepped in a "Raw" ring was back in May when he and the Usos lost to Matt Riddle and The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins).

This Monday's episode of "Raw" will be taking place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada at Rogers Place arena.