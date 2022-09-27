Jimmy Korderas Recalls WWE Royal Rumble Finish That Went Horribly Wrong

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas has reflected on the time he was a part of one of the most infamous botches in WWE history. The 2005 WWE Royal Rumble Match ended with two of the company's biggest rising stars at the time, Batista and John Cena. The plan was for Batista to win the match, but there was a botched spot where both men ended up being eliminated simultaneously.

This led to an irate Vince McMahon storming the ring, tearing both his quads in the process. Korderas was one of the officials working that night, and he painted the scene for Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor, Nick Hausman.

"I guess the biggest audible that people would remember is the 2005 Royal Rumble, when John Cena and Batista went over the top rope at the same time," Korderas said. "Dave was supposed to hook the top rope and just missed it and they both landed and it was pretty much simultaneous. Oh my goodness. So Batista was the one who was supposed to go over. John was supposed to be on the ground. And when they landed, instinctively, the RAW referees went over to Batista and raised his hand."

Korderas said that all referees working the match were given instructions through their earpieces. WWE higherups wanted then General Managers Eric Bischoff and Teddy Long to make impromptu appearances to argue who won the match, but they were nowhere to be found.

This all left McMahon in a foul mood. He made his way out and the rest is history.

"When we saw Vince coming out, that wasn't Mr. McMahon angry," Korderas said. "That was, 'Oh my goodness. Vince is pissed.' Boy, and then of course, the infamous sliding in the ring and blowing out both quads."