One of the most famous moments in the history of Vince McMahon is when the WWE owner and chairman tore both of his quads coming to the ring at the 2005 Royal Rumble event. In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon talked about the incident, the rehab from it, and how it wasn’t the only time he tore his left quad. McMahon also detailed more of his injury history, revealing he had had several other surgeries as well.

“Actually, I’ve blown the left one out twice,” McMahon revealed. “But that was very unique. Not too many people can, you know, sever two quad tendons at the same time. That takes talent because you have no use for your legs at all. None. I mean, when you sever your quad tendons, and again, both of them at the same time, it’s like you can’t walk, you can’t stand, you can’t do anything, you know?

“So you have to learn how to walk all over again. Rehab is so important when you do all that, and it’s like, if you go too fast, that’s not good either. I like to push myself as hard as I can, but you can’t go too fast. So in any event, things like that, I’ve had all kinds of neck surgeries, I’ve had tricep surgery, God, I can’t think of all the things I’ve had. Back surgery, yeah, I had that.”

Another thing Vince McMahon touched upon was his love of weight lifting. He claimed to McAfee that he could lift over 1,000 pounds (11 weight plates on each side), though he did confess he didn’t lift that all the time.

“I don’t always do 1,000 pounds, but we do that,” McMahon said. “No, it’s 11 plates on each side. And it’s tough to get 11 on. But you can, but they’re hanging by a thread. So in any event, we only do that once a month because you don’t want to press too much. But now, as soon as WrestleMania is over, okay, now I can go have fun with it and really load up.”

You can watch the full interview below.

