EC3 Recalls 'Goofy' Promo That Vince McMahon Didn't Like

EC3 has made a career out of being a fantastic talker, with the former "WWE NXT" Superstar proving that ability throughout his career, but doesn't feel his gift of the gab wasn't tapped into during his main roster run.

EC3 told "SportsKeeda Wrestling" that he cut a "coolish and awesome" promo for the former WWE Chairman, but McMahon didn't quite see things the same way.

"I swear, this is the truth; he saw one promo I did; it wasn't even like one of our professional shoots. It was me by the pool. And I think I was going like 'victory after victory.' It was kind of goofy and over-the-top, like you don't have any common sense," EC3 said. "He (Vince) saw it once, and he was like, 'No, this guy needs to be a weatherman. He can't talk with much enthusiasm. Actually, he shouldn't even talk.' Nobody even said, 'hey, Vince, he's actually a decent enough speaker, he might be good there with a microphone and produce something with that.' Nobody even bothered to say anything."

During his time on "WWE Raw," EC3 was given limited opportunities to showcase his skills either in the ring or on the microphone, often being shown backstage just posing or checking out his physique in the mirror. He was eventually released by the company in April 2020, going on to found the Control Your Narrative promotion.

