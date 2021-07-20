In an interview with Wrestling Epicenter promoting Ring of Honor Best In the World, ROH’s EC3 talked the evolution of his character. He explained how he evolved EC3 throughout the years, from his beginnings in TNA/Impact to WWE to where he is now in ROH.

“Well, I mean if you look at it like this,” EC3 began. “An entitled wrestler finds their way into their aunt’s wrestling company, is given every advantage possible to become something, eventually gets it through trial by combat. He earns under fire, becomes a legitimate not only contender, but a legitimate World Heavyweight Champion. Takes that legacy, that brand, that top 1%, that gusto, that confidence and brings it to (WWE) NXT, succeeds carrying on that torch. But then, when it truly mattered on the main roster? Negated, thrown away, injured, concussed. Things of that nature. These things have consequences.

“Then, to eventually be fired during a pandemic! If I showed up as a top 1% somewhere else, that means nothing in this world matters because so much happened to me. When things happen to you, you change and you evolve. So in reality, I changed and evolved, I went through things. Things I preached about being lied to my whole life. The things, the corporate mentality, the gears in the machine that they make us become. But being able to find yourself, to control your narrative as to tell your story! So that’s the evolution. When things happen to you, if you don’t react to them, then did anything truly happen? A lot has happened to me professionally and personally.”

Following his WWE release EC3 did things like destroy WWE action figures of himself. He explained his thought process being such actions.

“As long as you live in the past, you’ll forever remain in the past,” EC3 said. “So if you’re shopping at a Target and you see your likeness, your image captured in toxic chemicals made in China sold for commerce. When something destroyed a part of your soul and took your pride and tried to destroy your passion, you truly have to let everything go! Let that which does not matter slide. So I threw out my own action figure. Eventually I burnt one too. If you’re going to destroy your past, you must commit. If you’re going to do something, go all in. Be bold! Be brave! Don’t stop! Sometimes things work out, sometimes they don’t. Everything happens for a reason.”

So why exactly did EC3 get released from WWE last year during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic? EC3 played coy with the answer.

“That’s not a question for me,” EC3 said. “That is a question you would have to ask the powers that be there.”

You can watch the full interview below.