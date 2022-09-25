WWE NXT Prospect Yulisa Leon Undergoes Surgery

"NXT" prospect Yulisa Leon announced over the weekend that she underwent successful knee surgery.

Leon wrote about her experience on Instagram, noting that it "was her first surgery" in her 15 years of being an athlete. She thanked WWE fans and her family for supporting her and for their love and generosity.

She also noted in her post that after this stage, she will "bring a completely new Yulisa ready to continue leaving her heart above a ring."

As reported on the September 13 edition of "NXT 2.0," in a backstage segment, Leon was wearing a knee brace and revealed to her longtime tag team partner Valentina Feroz and "NXT" star Sanga that she was going to be out for nine months and that it was torn.

Feroz did reply to her tag team partner's Instagram post, writing, "Friend, this difficult time will pass and you will come out stronger." The two have been tag team partners since the November 20, 2021 episode of "205 Live."

Leon made her official in-ring debut on the October 10, 2021 episode of "205 Live." One month later, on November 23, 2021, she made her "NXT" debut in a match against Ivy Nile.

Her last match was a tag team contest alongside Feroz during the August 2 edition of "NXT 2.0." They were part of the Fatal Four-Way Elimination Match for the then-vacant "NXT" Women's Tag Team Titles. The winners of the match ended up being Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Wrestling Inc. would like to wish Yulisa Leon a speedy recovery.