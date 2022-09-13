WWE NXT Prospect Reveals Major Injury

During Tuesday night's "NXT 2.0," in a backstage segment, "NXT" prospect Yulisa Leon was wearing a knee brace and revealed to her longtime tag team partner Valentina Feroz and Sanga that she will be out of action for nine months. She told them "it's torn."

After the injury announcement, Feroz took to Twitter and tweeted, "You will come back stronger we will still be together again I will be by your side !🦁🐯 @YulisaLeon_wwe"

AEW star Tay Melo, who spent three-and-a-half years in WWE's developmental system, replied to Feroz's tweet, "❤️ speed recovery Mamacita @YulisaLeon_wwe!!!"

Leon's last match was a tag team contest alongside Feroz during the August 2 edition of "NXT 2.0." They were part of the Fatal Four-Way Elimination Match for the then-vacant "NXT" Women's Tag Team Titles. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter ended up winning the match to become the new champions.

Leon made her "NXT" debut on the November 23, 2021, edition of "NXT 2.0." She lost her debut match to Ivy Nile. Her official WWE in-ring debut was on the October 10, 2021 episode of "205 Live," where she teamed with Katrina Cortez to face her future tag team partner Feroz and Amari Miller.

Leon and Feroz made their tag team debut on the November 20, 2021 episode of "205 Live." They were also part of the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic earlier this year. They lost in the first round to Cora Jade and Raquel Rodriguez.

Wrestling Inc. would like to wish Yulisa Leon a speedy recovery.